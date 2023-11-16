Kirkby dance school students take to the stage at London's Shaftesbury Theatre

Pupils from a Kirkby dance school got the chance to dance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End of London.

A total of 25 pupils from the Christine March School of Dance, aged nine to 18-years-old, performed two dance routines ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’.

This is the third visit for the Christine March Dancers to perform in London, last year they performed at Her Majesty's Theatre.

Pupils from the Christine March School of Dance in Kirkby got the chance to dance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London

Lead by principal, Caroline Lane, she said the children's excitement was phenomenal and the honour to be there to perform on a London stage is a great opportunity and one not to be missed

She said: This experience is a ‘wow factor’ in our dancing world.”

The Christine March Dancers are now rehearsing for the Kirkby Christmas Light switch on Thursday, November 30, which will be their third year performing on the Ashfield Plaza.