The show was held at the Evergreens Centre in Kirkby and more than 70 people turned up to watch the students of the Sophie Morris School Of Dance perform.

The show consisted of seven dances, with dancers from the age of four to 27-years-old, and there was a mix of styles of dance such as ballet, tap, lyrical and contemporary dance.

Sophie Morris said: “I opened this dance school in February after dancing since I was three-years-old and completing four years at a prestigious full time ballet school, Ballet West Scotland.

"I then moved onto a pro professional course and performed around wales with a company called Ballet Cymru.

“After two years in Wales I moved to London to join a dance company called Mas Dance and also taught regularly at pineapple dance studios.

"Then when lockdown hit I was forced to move back home and give up my career in dance.

"I spent two years at home waiting for my job to return but sadly after much consideration I gave it up and this is when I decided to open my very own dance school.

"Not only has opening my dance school brought back a spark in me, but I can now give to all these children all the wonderful things I have learnt from the dance industry the past 23 years.

"We hope Sophie Morris School Of Dance continues to boom and you will be seeing lots more of us.”

1. Sophie Morris School Of Dance The show was held at the Evergreens Centre in Kirkby Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. Sophie Morris School Of Dance The Sophie Morris School Of Dance has only been open since February Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. Sophie Morris School Of Dance The show had a mix of styles of dance such as ballet, tap, lyrical and contemporary dance. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. Sophie Morris School Of Dance More than 70 people came to watch the show Photo: submitted Photo Sales