Kirkby dad set for skydive in memory of daughter who died from incurable disease

Carl Slaney with his daughter Corah Slaney.

Corah Slaney, who suffered from mitochondrial disease, lost her life on July, 2, 2015, aged 17.

Mitochondrial disease occurs when a person’s mitochondria in their cells fail to produce enough energy for the body, giving sufferers constant seizures and convulsions among other symptoms.

Corah went from a healthy teenager in June 2014, celebrating her prom in a blue gown, to being unable to care for herself less than a year later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corah passed away in 2015.

The music-loving youngster from Kirkby bravely battled the disease before passing away at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, where she was receiving treatment.

Now, on the seventh anniversary of her death, her father Carl is doing a skydive in her memory and to raise awareness of the terrible condition.

Carl said: “Every cell in your body has got mitochondria in it and that’s basically your battery that charges you up.

“When Corah reached a certain age they just stopped working for her. It started off with her nerves then went to her brain and other parts of her anatomy. It affected everything – speech, walking, talking, even sitting up.

A bear made from Corah's clothes will accompany Carl as he jumps out of the plane.

“She was originally given a prognosis of two years but she only lasted six months. Once it took hold it just wiped her out.

“We’re now just trying to take comfort from helping other people, where we can, that’s why I’m doing this.”

The dive will take place on July 2, marking the seventh anniversary of Corah’s death. Carl will be accompanied by a teddy bear made lovingly from his daughter’s clothes as he braces for his hair-raising jump.

“I want to get as close as I can to her before throwing myself out,” he said.

“If Corah was still here, half of me thinks she would want to do it with me as well. But then again perhaps she might just say ‘dad you’re a nutter’.

“Either way, I’ve no doubt she’d be very proud.”

All funds raised by the skydive will go to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, who granted a wish to Corah when she first became poorly back in 2015.

Carl has so far raised more than £2,100 so the charity can help more seriously ill children fulfil their dreams.

“Hopefully this will help make a big difference,” he said.

“People have been so generous – what some people will do is phenomenal. It’s not such a bad place this world, after all.”

The Make-a-Wish Foundation recently reached out to Carl to thank him for his fundraising efforts.

A spokesperson said: “I just want to say how grateful we are to you and your generous friends and family for your help.

“You’ve raised an absolutely incredible amount that will go a long way in the creation of one of our awaiting wishes.

“You will put a smile on the face of a very deserving child and we cannot thank you enough for this.”