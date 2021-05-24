Kirkby dad secures job at roofing firm after LinkedIn 'rant' goes viral

Lee Moore, 36, was between jobs when he signed up to a temporary work agency and was placed on the 6am until 2pm shift at a local food packing manufacturer alongside four other workers.

However, by 7am, Lee was the only agency staff member still standing, with the other four quitting in the first hour.

Shocked by what he saw, Lee took to LinkedIn to vent and his post ended up going viral, racking up more than 120,000 likes, 5,000 comments and hundreds of job offers, including one from Adrian Buttress, managing director at PermaRoof.

Lee Moore has joined PermaRoof as a specialist products manager after his LinkedIn post went viral

Lee, who has a nine-year-old son, said: “I couldn’t believe it when an hour into my shift, the four other temporary workers I’d arrived with had already given up – one refused to wear a hair net, another said they didn’t want to use a computer and the remaining two said the work was too boring.

"I was amazed that people out of work could be so picky, for me, a job is there to keep a roof over my family’s heads, pay the bills and provide food, so I was proud to wear my hair net.

“I vented my frustration on LinkedIn, it was only supposed to be a rant, but it ended up going viral.

"It was mind-blowing to see how far it ended up travelling; I had hundreds of messages from people offering support and opportunities.”

Lee has now joined PermaRoof, based in Alfreton, as a specialist products manager. As part of his new role, he will be working in the firm’s modular division, a sector PermaRoof expanded into during the pandemic after supplying fast flat roofing solutions to four emergency NHS projects during the first month of lockdown.

Adrian said: “I believe in hiring on attitude as everything else can be taught. When I came across Lee’s post on LinkedIn, I knew I had to speak to him.