Kirkby company directors raise more than £21,000 for cancer centre on Lands End to John O'Groats cycle ride

Two directors from Brightwake in Kirkby cycled 970 miles from Lands End to John O'Groats in support of Maggie’s cancer centres.

By Shelley Marriott
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 2:38 pm

Stephen Cotton and Iain Osborn, along with their friends Mark Newcombe, Jason Simpson and David Boden, who called themselves the ‘Old Spokes’, raised £21,336.12 which can be used by Maggie’s to support valuable activities such as: clinical psychology support sessions for families going through or bereaved by cancer, ‘Where Now’ courses offering support beyond treatment that help centre visitors prepare emotionally and with the practicalities of going back to work, staying active and positive and funding a benefits adviser for six months, helping more than 300 people get immediate help with the money worries a cancer diagnosis can bring.

Brightwave, based at Lowmoor Business Park in Kirkby, specialise in medical device maufacturing.

Iain Osborn, Mark Newcombe and Steve Cotton

Stephen said “We are all in awe of the amazing work the charity does in communities around the UK, the emotional support they provide is above and beyond anything else available.

"We have all had family and friends with cancer and watching them suffer physically is very difficult, but what seems to be overlooked is the emotional struggles they endure.

"We would all like to give a massive thank you to all the individuals and organisations that supported us financially and provided the incentive to keep going through the extremes of weather, injuries and physical exertion."

