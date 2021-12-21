Kirkby community pulled out all the stops collecting 'huge amount' of goodies for care home residents
A Kirkby estate agents has been collecting tasty treats to bring a bit of Christmas cheer to residents at care homes in the area.
The English Rose Estate Agents has been collecting Christmas donations of biscuits, selection boxes and boxes of chocolates from the community.
Recipients have included Loxley Lodge Care Home, Ashfield Nursing Home, Lowmoor Nursing Home, Five Gables Residential Home and Happy Days day centre, all in the Kirkby area.
The estate agents at Kingsway Court managed to collection around 200 plus goodies which were distributed by staff embers.
Julie Cotterill company director of English Rose Estate Agents said: “We did a huge shout out over the past few weeks to our ever amazing community.
"We managed to donate selection boxes to each resident at two care homes, two dementia nursing homes and a dementia day centre all based in Kirkby.
“Thanks to everyone. We collected a huge amount of chocolates which we distributed in time for the Christmas parties!”