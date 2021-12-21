The English Rose Estate Agents has been collecting Christmas donations of biscuits, selection boxes and boxes of chocolates from the community.

Recipients have included Loxley Lodge Care Home, Ashfield Nursing Home, Lowmoor Nursing Home, Five Gables Residential Home and Happy Days day centre, all in the Kirkby area.

The estate agents at Kingsway Court managed to collection around 200 plus goodies which were distributed by staff embers.

English Rose Estate Agents's Katrina Willetts hands over the treats to a staff member at Loxley Lodge care home.

Julie Cotterill company director of English Rose Estate Agents said: “We did a huge shout out over the past few weeks to our ever amazing community.

"We managed to donate selection boxes to each resident at two care homes, two dementia nursing homes and a dementia day centre all based in Kirkby.

“Thanks to everyone. We collected a huge amount of chocolates which we distributed in time for the Christmas parties!”

Julie Cotterill company director of English Rose Estate Agents hands over the treats to Ashfield Nursing Home

The fabulous collection of treats. English Rose Estate Agents have been doing a community collection of chocolates, selection boxes and biscuits for the elderly in care homes in the Kirkby area.