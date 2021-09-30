Kirkby college uniformed services students secure victory in Desert Rats Challenge

Students competed in a range of disciplines including reconnaissance, camouflage and concealment, orienteering, practical teamworking and problem solving and shooting on the indoor range.

Julie Taylor MBE, head of Uniformed Services, expressed her gratitude to the Desert Rats for creating such an informative and engaging event for the students to compete in.

She said: “The event showcased the professionalism of the British Army’s Desert Rats and our students were actively engaged in disciplined tasks throughout the day.

Year 13/14 Uniformed Services students took park in the challenge

"The experiential learning available through the practical challenges was absolutely superb.”

A formal presentation of their award from the Desert Rats will be made on site later this term.

Major Goodwin, competition organiser, said “Your team were worthy winners of the inaugural Desert Rat College Competition. Please pass on our sincere thanks to your students, they are a credit to you and the school.

They took part in practical teamworking and problem solving

"From the outset, their professional appearance, attitude and enthusiasm was obvious and every stand commander commented on this. This stems from you and your team.”

If you’re interested in finding out more about the Uniformed Services course at Ashfield, the Post 16 Centre Open Evening is on Thursday, October 7 from 5pm to 6.30pm or 6.30pm to 8pm. Everyone is welcome and there’s no need to book.

Shooting on the indoor range