Kirkby Clothing Outlet to close after 18 years

Kirkby Clothing Outlet is set to shut its doors for the final time after 18 years in business.

Director Rem Henry confirmed that doors will close for the last time in July, although the business will continue to run online.

The shop on Ellis Street (Picture: Google)

Difficult trading conditions and a change in traffic flow around Kirkby have both been suggested as reasons for the shop’s closure.

Mr Henry, who opened the shop on Ellis Street in 2001, said: “The shop will close at the end of July - depending on the sale of the property, it could be as late as September.

“Trade has just disappeared, we are taking one third less than we were five years ago in sales, so it has really deteriorated.”

Ellis Street became a one way street in 2016, and Mr Henry believes a detour around Kirkby has put customers off visiting the shop.

“We have one entrance and exit, and you can’t turn right on Ellis Street, so you have to go on a massive detour around Kirkby now,” he added.

The store’s concession, the Shoe Shed, closed on May 4, leading to a loss of six jobs.

Another six jobs will be lost when the clothing outlet closes, leading to a loss of 12 jobs overall.

Kirkby Clothing Outlet’s online Ebay store will expand to sell not only menswear, but ladies and children’s clothing.

The closure is another blow to Kirkby’s high street after Bowkays florists closed in April, and The Original Factory shop closed in December.

Nationally, the number of shops lying empty rose by more than 7,500 last year, according to a report by Local Data Company (LDC).

High profile stores have also suffered, with Debenhams and Marks & Spencers announcing store closures.

To mark the closure, Kirkby Clothing Outlet has announced a sale of up to 70 per cent off.

Following the announcement on Kirkby Clothing Outlet’s Facebook pages, shoppers said how sad they were to see the store go.

One shopper said: “ I love this shop. Use it or lose it, it’s a shame really”

Another added: “Sorry to see that it is closing , I’ve been going there for quite a few years . I wonder what is going to happen to the building?”