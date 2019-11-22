Kirkby chippy heralds the return of its festive, foot-long battered pigs in blankets

What could be more festive than pigs in blankets?

I’ll tell you what - a battered, foot-long pig in blanket with all the trimmings. Think you could tackle that?

Sausage maestro Theo Tsiolas

Well one Kirkby chippy is bringing back it’s festive favourite just in time for Christmas, after seeing “huge successes” with it during last year’s winter months. And it’s challenging you to take it on.

The Jolly Fryer, on Lowmoor Road, launched the foot-long monster almost exactly a year ago as part of its Christmas menu.

Owner Theo Tsiolas, aged 36, took inspiration from his brother Antoni - owner of Bestwood Fisheries near Nottingham, who came up with the idea and shared it with his brother last November.

The brothers saw huge success with their battered delight, with Theo saying “thousands” of people came to his Kirkby shop to try out the festive treat last year.

The 'pigs' in their 6 inch and foot long offerings.

They have created a corker recipe which sees up to five rashers of bacon wrapped around a foot-long sausage and lathered in batter.

It is then fried for nine minutes in the deep-fat frier before being plated up with chips and a sauce of your choice, and is available from December 1 - just in time for Christmas.

Cheery Theo says he is “buzzing” to have the item back on his menu.

“We’re so ready to do it again this year, we’re really excited and absolutely buzzing it’s back”, he said.

Crispy batter surrounds the pigs in blankets, the new festive offering from the Jolly Fryer.

“Last year we sold more than 2,000 sausages in 30 days so it’s a crazy product. We had people coming from Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, all over, just for the foot-long.

“My brother Antoni did it last year and it kicked off really well, it was such a massive success and we’re both getting inbox after inbox all year asking when it’s coming back.

“They’re generally very easy to prepare - I start by wrapping the foot long sausage in four or five rashers of bacon and then dip it in flour, before completely covering it in batter and deep-frying it for nine minutes.

“The deals we’ve got this year are pretty much the same as last year, we’ve got any mix with a normal pig, which is £4.50, and a mix with the foot-long which is £5.

The Jolly Fryer Theo Tsiolas and reporter Andrew Topping

“I think it’s going to be incredible this year. All the staff are so excited about it, it’s without a shadow of a doubt our favourite item on the menu at this time of year.

“The final product is absolutely delicious, though I challenge somebody to finish one on their own with a plate of chips.”

The Jolly Fryer has recently launched a ‘click and collect’ app service, meaning you can order your food online and it will be ready when you get there. See jollyfryerkirkby.co.uk.