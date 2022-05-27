Kirkby and Sutton libraries set for investment to provide 'learning facilities' for residents

Blidworth and Bilsthorpe libraries are among the six set for improvements, while Sutton and Kirkby libraries will receive separate funding to provide learning facilities for residents.

Works to the libraries in Bircotes, Bilsthorpe, Blidworth, Burton Joyce, Langold and Woodthorpe will include upgrades to the public computer and library networks during 2022, while they will be refurbished and established as ‘hubs’ for the community between now and March next year, thanks to Nottinghamshire Council receiving £170,000 from the Government and the Arts Council.

Kirkby, Sutton and Stapleford libraries will also receive investment through the Government’s Towns Fund to set up the learning facilities.

Blidworth Library.

Coun John Cottee, council portfolio holder for communities, confirmed the news during the cabinet meeting on Thursday (May 26).

He said: “One of the important things from a library point of view is we have six new village hubs due to be improved, with £170,000 from the Department for Culture, Media and Support and the Arts Council.

“The libraries are getting upgrades this year to make them into community hubs.”

Coun Cottee also reaffirmed the Conservative-led council’s stance that it will not be closing any of its 60 libraries during the remaining three years of the administration.

The authority has previously said it may relocate some community libraries into other buildings in the same area, but has regularly stated no libraries are due to close their doors.

Counr Kate Foale, leader of the Labour group, added: “I’m glad you’re not closing any libraries.”

The library refurbishments come as the authority marks six years since it began running library services alongside its partner organisation Inspire in April 2016.

Peter Gaw, chief executive of Inspire, said last week: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Inspire over the last six years, providing essential access to reading, learning and culture even during a global crisis when we switched many of our activities to online delivery.