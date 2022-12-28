King's Mill Hospital inundated with donations for homeless and food bank appeal

The donations have been made by members of the public and employees from Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals – to the trust’s street health outreach team, which supports rough sleepers.

As well as winter warmers, the gift bags also contained toiletries and a selection of sweets and chocolates and will be distributed to homeless people in Mansfield.

The appeal has been supported by a donation from Medirest Compass Group’s social value initiative fund, which the trust said will enable it to restock its clothing supplies.

Sherwood Forest Food Bank collecting donations.

A trust spokeswoman said: “Those supplies are used for a range of purposes, including to maintain the privacy and dignity of patients during their time in hospital and for supporting them to return home when they are ready to leave hospital.”

A share of the donated boxes of food and toiletries have also been distributed to local food banks to support families.

The spokeswoman said the trust wanted to say “a huge thank you” to everyone involved, particularly volunteers in the community involvement team who co-ordinated the appeal and put the gift bags together.

