King's Mill Hospital introduces robots to support its cleaning teams

The hospitals cleaning and support services provider, Medirest, has partnered with cleaning innovation specialist, Killis, to develop the innovative technology which is suited to the large open areas in hospitals such as corridors and ward areas.

Sherwood has been identified as one of three Trusts that have been trialling the new technology, which is now being permanently implemented.

The robots support the hospital’s team of cleaners to enhance repetitive cleaning procedures in open spaces, freeing up other team members to focus on ‘touch point’ areas such as handrails, lifts and entrance areas to wards.

Two cleaning robots called Alex and Hanzel have joined hospital cleaning team

Sally Palmer, lead for infection prevention and control at Sherwood, said: “It is exciting to be able to have these cleaning robots at our King’s Mill Hospital site, particularly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our colleagues were so busy ensuring our hospitals were clean and safe for patients, so having the support of the robots during the peaks of Covid-19 was greatly appreciated, and still is.

“We strive towards the highest levels on cleanliness at all times; this ensures our colleagues, patients and visitors are kept safe. The support of the cleaning robots enabled our cleaning teams to focus on key areas which needed to be cleaned regularly and thoroughly multiple times a day.