King's Mill Hospital surgeon thanked by Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke has thanked a King's Mill Hospital surgeon for treating a trumpet player he was on tour with.

Consultant Surgeon Keshav Nigam treated the trumpet player, who was on tour with Anton and the Strictly Come Dancing Band led by Dave Arch at Thorsby Hall after he became ill.

The thank you note written on a Strictly Come Dancing theme tune music sheet says;

"Dear Mr Nigam, thank you for looking after our trumpet player.

"Best wishes, Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag."

