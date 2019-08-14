King's Mill Hospital's gamma scanner appeal reaches whopping £400K - with latest donation by Mansfield Rotary Club

King's Mill Hospital's appeal, alongside your Chad, to raise £550,000 to buy a new scanner to help diagnose diseases like cancer quicker has hit a whopping £400,000, with the most recent large donation coming from Rotary Club of Mansfield.

A cheque for £1,000 was presented by Rotary Club of Mansfield to Shirley Higginbotham, director of corporate affairs for Sherwood Forest Hospitals which operates the hospital, when she was invited to be guest speaker at the club. The money has been raised throughout the year by members and through membership fees.

Rotary Club of Mansfield awarding the check.

This latest donation brings the Gamma Scanner Appeal total to £400,000.

This achievement is thanks to community groups and businesses, Chad readers and staff and volunteers at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, who have worked hard on several fund raising activities in aid of the appeal.

The money raised through the campaign, which is being run by the trust’s charity, will be used to buy a new gamma scanner with CT scanning technology for the nuclear medicine department at King’s Mill Hospital, enabling more than 2,000 patients each year to have advanced scans and revolutionise how they are diagnosed and treated.

Ms Higginbotham, said: “Thank you to Rotary Club of Mansfield for such a kind donation to our important appeal. It’s thanks to groups like this and the public that we have been able to reach £400,000. We’re excited to be so close to our target now and know that this new nuclear scanner with added CT technology will make a real difference for our patients.

"As a community we’re very lucky to have a hospital that can offer nuclear medicine and we want to be able to offer the most advanced care available to local people.

“Thank you to the public, staff and volunteers for all your fundraising and donations so far. You really are contributing to making a change.”

Donations to the appeal can be made by texting 70070 and quoting SFHC18 to donate £5 or £10, online at Just Giving (www.justgiving.com/sherwoodforest) or by cash or cheque at the Community Hub in the entrance of King’s Mill Hospital. Cheques should be made payable to Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity.