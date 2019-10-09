King's Mill Hospital lights up to mark baby loss awareness week

Two towers at King's Mill Hospital will light up pink and blue to mark baby loss awareness week, and in memory of of families that have suffered the loss of a baby.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of the loss of babies and also provide bereaved parents, families and friends a place to unite

There will also be a baby loss awareness stand and tea light candle giveaway in the King’s Treatment Centre, from 10am to 3pm until October 11.

This will be supported by parents, volunteers from Nottinghamshire SANDS, the recognised stillbirth and neonatal death charity and bereavement support group Snowdrops and Butterflies.

On Sunday October 13, there will be a lantern-lit walk around the King’s Mill reservoir starting from the Faith Centre in King’s Mill Hospital at 5.30pm, followed by a short service and refreshments.

To mark the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week, there will be a ‘Wave of Light’ service, supported by Nottinghamshire SANDS, on Tuesday October 15 at 7pm in the Faith Centre at King’s Mill Hospital.

Families and friends across the world will be taking part in the International Wave of Light by lighting their own candles and

posting images on social media.

The day also coincides with international pregnancy and infant loss remembrance day.

Melanie Butcher, bereavement midwife at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, attends the baby loss awareness stands each year at King’s Mill Hospital.

Melanie says: “It’s great to see so many volunteers from the trust, the local community and Nottinghamshire SANDS come together each year to raise awareness of baby loss.

It’s important that we continue to support bereaved parents, families and friends throughout the year.”

This year Nottinghamshire SANDS launched their ‘I’m the face of baby loss’ campaign, with a photograph exhibition being shown to raise awareness of baby loss.

There are 15 unique images of local families who have suffered the loss of a baby, being displayed in shops, businesses and public areas around Nottinghamshire.

The exhibition will be available to view at the ‘Wave of Light’ service at the faith centre on Tuesday October 15.

If you would like to find out more information, or if you have suffered the loss of a baby and require support, you can attend one of the stands throughout the week, or contact Melanie Butcher, bereavement midwife or Edith Dawson, hospital chaplain.

You can also contact Nottinghamshire SANDS at

contact@nottinghamshiresands.org.uk for support and guidance.