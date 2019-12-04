Kind-hearted people are hoping to bring festive cheer to Mansfield families with Christmas smile campaign

Mansfield residents are being asked to donate to a gift appeal which is set to bring some festive cheer to families in need this Christmas.

Warsop Parish Council’s Christmas Smile Campaign aims to ensure families in need have the best possible holiday season.

People in the area are being asked to nominate families who are going through hardship to receive ‘Christmas in a box’ - with a package that will contain gifts, items for Christmas dinner and other essentials.

Jen Cockcroft, Linda Davis and Karen Hardy launched the scheme last year, which was a resounding success.

Karen said : “Last year we helped half a dozen families. If there are more donations than families nominated this year, we will pass any additional items over to the Warsop Food Share at The Plough - who do a fantastic job all year round”.

“We’re looking to make up the contents of a Christmas Dinner - we already have promises for fresh meat, veg and Christmas puddings, so it’s the trimmings - things like stuffing, cranberry sauce, crackers, biscuits, chocolates etc. We’re looking for essentials too - things like washing up liquid and basic food items”.

Anyone wishing to nominate a family has until December 11 to collect and return forms from Warsop Town Hall.

Once the families have been nominated, there will be a separate appeal for age-appropriate Christmas gifts.

Donations of non-perishable items for the scheme will be gratefully accepted at Warsop Town Hall until December 22.

Boxes will be handed out on Christmas Eve ready for the big day.