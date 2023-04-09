Six-year-old Jack Reid has collected more than £1,500 in sponsorship ahead of a big challenge.

Jack will tackle a 5k run and 32 inflatable obstacles on April 15, driven by the impetus that he is helping families in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mum Kim said: “We are incredibly proud of Jack. He’s a very determined little boy. I don't think he understands how well he's done in raising the money. If someone says they have sponsored him he's said ‘thank you, this is for the poorly children’.”

Jack Reid loves his little cousin Lewis who doctors have described as a miracle baby.

All sponsorship proceeds will go to The Sick Children’s Trust, which supports families who have a seriously ill child in hospital with a place to stay.

Jack’s baby cousin, Lewis, who lives in Huthwaite, has been in and out of hospital with sepsis, meningitis and other infections during the nine months of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim said: “Lewis has undergone several procedures and requires many more. Doctors at Sheffield hospital have dubbed him a ‘miracle baby’ as they are unsure how is still here with us, he’s a little fighter for sure!

“The Sick Children’s Trust provided a space for my sister to stay with Jack’s cousin while he was in intensive care. The charity do amazing work in helping families at such a difficult time. I went to visit Lewis and to see children in that state you can completely understand parents not wanting to leave their side.

Jack will be accompanied around the 5km obstacle course by his mum Kim.

“Jack wasn’t able to visit Lewis in hospital, so we did a lot of video calls and painted pictures that I took in for him. I asked Jack if he wanted to try to raise a bit of money for other poorly children in there and he said ‘let’s do it’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I initially put £100 to raise on the JustGiving website and within a day had got just more than £1,000 which is brilliant. There are some people who have donated who I don’t know – someone had seen it on Facebook and thought what a wonderful thing to do and they donated a fiver. It’s going to help a lot of families at a very difficult time in their lives.”

The amazing response to the appeal for sponsorship on JustGiving put Jack’s fundraising page in the top 10 out of thousands throughout the country for the month of March.

Lewis has spent the first nine months of his life in and out of hospital battling sepsis, meningitis and numerous infections. Hospital doctors have dubbed him a miracle baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the kind-hearted little boy’s sights are set on tackling the 5k inflatable obstacle course fun run at Donington Park.

Kim, from Turnditch, near Belper, said: “Jack is quite an active sporty kid who is raring to go and super excited for it. I have to accompany him becase he’s under sixteen but I don’t know how brave I am at doing the inflatables!”

Jack’s three-year-old sister Georgie, their dad Ian and grandparents will be cheering him on.

Kim said: “My sister Sarah Bond and brother-in-law Dev Russell are hoping to bring Lewis but at the moment he's on oxygen which they've had to have installed at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad