Kind Giltbrook schoolgirl creates dozens of care packages for homeless people

The 11-year-old began collection donations after the sight of homeless people brought her to tears.

Vornie-Grace Allen, who is just 11 years old, took it upon herself to help those in need after witnessing the struggles of homeless people on the streets of Nottingham.

The Gilthill Primary School pupil was out shopping with her family when she noticed individuals sleeping in shop doorways and became determined to help make a difference.

Her dad Dave Allen said: “It really upset her seeing people less fortunate than her – it physically brought her to tears.

Vornie-Grace with her care packs ready to be handed out to the homeless.

“She was asking how we could help and whether we could give them money."

Ever since, Vornie-Grace has been collecting as many items of food and clothing as possible from friends, family and members of the local community.

She formed these into care packs and personally distributed them to people sleeping rough in the city centre earlier this month.

The youngster and her family hope the supplies will help those less fortunate to survive the cold winter months.

Dad Dave said: “She was overwhelmed with donations and was able to make bags up and distribute them around Nottingham last week.

“She made 20 bags up and distributed eight of them. She is returning again next weekend to hand out the rest.