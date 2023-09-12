Kimberley's Wilko store among those set for closure in September
Joint administrators informed all staff that they will sadly be closing all wilko stores, the two distribution centres and the cessation of the majority of activities of the Support Centre.
Kimberley’s Wilko store will close on Tuesday, September 19.
Zelf Hussain, joint administrator, said: “Despite the significant and intensive efforts of both ourselves and Putman Investments - the remaining party interested in buying a significant part of the business as a going concern - a transaction could not be progressed due to the inability to reduce central infrastructure costs quickly enough to make a deal commercially viable.
“The dedication shown by all team members during this period has been hugely humbling and we are grateful for the patience and understanding they have shown.
“We continue to work with potential buyers for different parts of the business and are confident of completing transactions in the coming days.”