Kimberley's maddest tearoom owner to 'hang up hat' after 10 years serving community

Madhatters owner Nygel Stevenson is selling up.

Nygel Stevenson, owner of Madhatters, is selling his unique venue after a decade of serving up afternoon tea in its whimsical Alice in Wonderland-themed surrounds.

The tearoom, popular for its homemade cakes and other treats, first opened in 2012 in Main Street and after three years of successful trading moved to its current home in James Street.

The one-of-a-kind eatery is a favourite among Kimberley residents for casual lunches and special occasions alike, receiving nothing but rave reviews for its food and friendly staff.

The tearoom has received high praise from the Kimberley community since its opening in 2012.

Although Nygel said he is “gutted” about letting his tearoom go, he believes now is the right moment.

He said: “After all the recent health things that I’ve gone through and things that are happening in my personal life, I’ve decided it’s time for me to hang my hat up and find a new owner for my little tearoom.

“It’s time for me to be putting lower gears on and slowing down.”

Rather than selling to just anyone, Nygel is hoping to attract a buyer who is keen to nurture the business.

He put out a heartfelt video appeal on social media this week.

“I have been down the route of agents and other people to get me a buyer and it hasn’t worked,” he began.

“So I thought this would be the best thing to come from the heart, to be honest with my wonderful people that come in and support us and, hopefully, out of all you wonderful lot you will know somebody that has maybe been made redundant or looking for a new project.

“Or maybe you’ve got children and want to give them a little step up.

“And that way it brings it more personal, you know, friend to a friend. It’s a good little business to take on.

“There’s so much more than can be done with it – the possibilities are endless.”

In the meantime, Nygel has reassured customers that he will continue to serve with a smile until a sale goes through.

He said: “People who already have bookings will be looked after with the same love, care and attention that I have given from day one.

“And I will not stop. I love the business, which is why I want to find someone that wants this and wants to take it to their own level.”