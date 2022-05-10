Kimberley woman 'turns heartache into joy' after father's tragic death

Tracey Matthews now runs her own business as a celebrant to help grieving families.

Just over 18 months ago, Tracey Matthews lost her father after he took his own life.

Her beloved dad, who lived in Newthorpe, left Tracey a note before he died which she said “changed her life”.

She said: “My dad couldn't face life any longer without my mum by his side, who had died earlier.

“He left me a suicide note which said, among other things, to ‘do something with my life’.

“At the time I was selling spectacles in a local shop in Kimberley.”

It was while arranging her father’s funeral that Tracey, who is 60 years old, was inspired to use her life to help others.

She said: “When it came to arranging his funeral service, I decided that I wanted to lead the service and become the minister or celebrant for the day, as it was the last thing I could do for him.

“It was a difficult thing to do and through the tears came laughter as I spoke about my dad, from my heart.

“The service got me thinking how much better I had felt for doing this personal story of his life and turn his story into a celebration of his life, telling his true story through tales of his life.

“I decided to quit my job and went on a course to learn more about it.

“It was the best thing I have done in my life.”

Since then, Tracey has embarked on her own business journey – writing life stories for families of lost loved ones.

She has already clocked up more than 150 services in the local area since starting out and feels very passionate about her new vocation.

“Each and every one of them is done from my heart,” Tracey said.

“Especially as most of them stand in the same place I stood when I did the one for my dad, and each one brings back heartfelt memories.

“I don't advertise my services and wouldn't want to, I rely on word of mouth and recommendations from previous services.”

Tracey wants her story to spread a message of hope for those who have lost loved ones or those who may feel ‘stuck in a rut’ as they get older.