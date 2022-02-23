Kimberley town centre to host first ever food festival with live music and magic

The first ever official Kimberley Food Fest will take place next month.

The very first Kimberley Food Fest will be held on Sunday, March 13, from 11am until 4pm, offering a celebration of all the town’s eateries and local food traders.

The new event will be a one-day carnival of all things food, with stalls, vendors and businesses all bringing a selection of different culinary delights from around the world straight to Kimberley town centre.

Co-organiser Samuel Boneham said he hopes the day will help to boost trade for businesses after the damaging effects of the pandemic.

He said: “It’s about drawing in people from nearby places like Nuthall, Eastwood and Watnall who will see that the town has a lot more to offer than they might think.

“Food venues will make a decision themselves as to what they will offer on the day.

“I’m hoping that many will decide to have small tasting menus so people can pop in and try a scaled-down portion of what they usually serve on the menu at a fraction of the price.

“Then hopefully it will inspire people to book meals out at those restaurants again in the future.”

A range of food trucks will help support venues that don’t serve food, like the Cricketers and the Gate Inn.

Samuel added: “People can grab some delicious food and then stop in the pub for a place to sit and a pint.”

James Street and Toll Bar Square car parks will also be filled with stalls, live music and entertainment, along with more stalls in Kimberley Parish Hall – where a magician will perform tricks and model balloons.

Samuel added: “It’s going to be a great day out in a great town for all the family with food, live music, magic and more.

“We want people to make a proper day out of it and enjoy themselves.

“And we hope it will be a memorable day that will become an annual tradition.”

A timetable offering a full schedule of all the activities, entertainment and stalls will be released closer to the event.

The food festival is being made possible thanks to the Government’s Welcome Back Fund in conjunction with Broxtowe Borough Council.

Anyone interested in having a stall at Kimberley’s first food festival is invited to get in touch with organisers.

Samuel added: “We’re looking for local businesses selling cake, fruit and veg, chocolates, artisan breads, pastries, sweets, cordials, bottled beer, cider, honey, olives and deli items.