Kimberley town centre to host first ever 'festival of love' with laser displays and live music

This year, the town will be celebrating Valentine’s Day in style with a series of love-themed events over three days from Friday, February 11, to Sunday, February 13.

It will be the first of its kind in the whole of the UK, set to bring out Kimberley residents’ romantic sides with a ‘unique and enchanting’ weekend full of fun for loved-up couples and optimistic singletons alike.

The free ‘festival of love’ – organised by Kimberley Town Council – will take place each evening from sunset until 11pm, featuring romantic lighting in the town centre, fireworks, impressive laser displays and illuminations.

A love heart fireworks display will take place at 10pm on each night of the festival and musical entertainment from the ‘Love Troubadors’ will tour around all participating venues across town from 7pm until 10pm.

There will also be a 20-ft interactive ‘love wall’, where residents can see their giant declarations of love projected, along with a series of ‘enchanted trees’ to make wishes on.

In addition, a special ‘love lotto’ will see top prizes up for grabs, with all proceeds going to the British Heart Foundation.