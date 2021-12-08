Kimberley schoolgirl spreads Christmas cheer as she collects and donates more than 80 gifts

Lilly-May dropped off her wrapped gift donations at Eastwood Food Bank yesterday.

Lilly-May Hopcroft-Beecham, who is eight, set herself a challenge to donate at least ten Christmas gifts to boys and girls in need within the local area this year.

But to her delight, the Kimberley Primary School pupil has actually managed to round up a grand total of more than 80 gifts – smashing her target eight times over.

Lilly-May was determined to find a way to help those less fortunate than herself when she came up with the idea of collecting Christmas presents.

Lilly-May Hopcroft-Beecham, eight, surrounded by her gift donations.

The youngster wrote about her charity mission in a letter, which she sent out to friends, family and her school and asked them if they could spare donations.

She wrote: “I want to do this because the older I get and the more I learn about the world, the more I realise that I am a lucky girl.

“I know families come in all shapes and sizes, with many different circumstances, and this is why I set myself the challenge.

“I want to give something back to the community that I live in.”

The response was overwhelming, with dozens of generous people donating a range of toys, games, books and more.

Proud mum Tammy Hopcroft-Beecham said: “We had everything from selection boxes to colouring books, toys and games, soft toys, a dart board, even things for teenagers as well. There was lots of variety.”

The donated gifts were then wrapped up by Lilly-May and her family before being handed over to Eastwood Food Bank this week.

They will now be distributed to local families in the Eastwood and Kimberley area who are struggling to make ends meet and may not be able to afford Christmas presents this year.

“It’s the first year the food bank has taken gifts in,” mum Tammy added.

“I think they were a bit overwhelmed when we dropped them off because there were so many! But we hope it will make a big difference to families and that’s what matters.”

The family has thanked the community for its support throughout Lilly-May’s appeal.

Mum Tammy said: "We’re so grateful to everyone and we couldn’t have done any of this without the support of the community, friends and family.

“It’s wonderful to see such Christmas spirit.