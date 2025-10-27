Kimberley roads to be closed for Remembrance Sunday parade in the town

Kimberley Council has announced road closures that will be in place on Sunday, November 9 for the town’s annual Remembrance parade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastwood Road will be closed from its junction with Church Street to its junction with Main Street.

Main Street will be closed from its junction with Eastwood Road to its junction with Greens Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Street will be closed from its junction with Main Street to its junction with Newdigate Street.

Road closures will be in place again for this year's Remembrance Parade in Kimberley. Photo: Submitted

Finally, Newdigate Street will be closed from its junction with Victoria Street to its junction with Main Street.

The closures will be in place from 10am to 11.30am on the day and drivers are asked to plan journeys in and out of town accordingly.