Kimberley roads to be closed for Remembrance Sunday parade in the town
Kimberley Council has announced road closures that will be in place on Sunday, November 9 for the town’s annual Remembrance parade.
Eastwood Road will be closed from its junction with Church Street to its junction with Main Street.
Main Street will be closed from its junction with Eastwood Road to its junction with Greens Lane.
Victoria Street will be closed from its junction with Main Street to its junction with Newdigate Street.
Finally, Newdigate Street will be closed from its junction with Victoria Street to its junction with Main Street.
The closures will be in place from 10am to 11.30am on the day and drivers are asked to plan journeys in and out of town accordingly.