Kimberley residents invited to join in festive fun at town's Christmas lights switch-on event

Santa will lead the parade to Toll Bar Square. Pictured: a scene from the parade back in 2019.

This year’s light switch-on event will take place on Friday, November 26, after being cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

At 6pm, the evening will kick off with a performance from a local dance group at Holy Trinity Church.

At 6.30pm, Santa will lead a parade from the Holy Trinity Church up to Toll Bar Square, where many artists will perform on the main stage in the car park.

The lights will be switched on at 7pm at the main stage, immediately followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

An array of food stalls, including hot dogs, doughnuts and hot chestnuts, and fairground rides will be featured in Newdigate Street from 4.30pm onwards.

On top of all this, there will be various stalls to browse within the Parish Hall from 4.30pm.

A special Santa’s Grotto will then begin at 7.10pm – where kids of all ages will be invited to meet the man in white himself and receive an early Christmas gift.