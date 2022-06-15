Kimberley residents celebrate as 'nuisance wall' finally set to come down

The wall on Ruislip Close has been a nuisance to residents for many years.

For over ten years now, residents of Ruislip Close have reported incidents of anti-social behaviour and drug taking and dealing behind a high wall on the street.

The wall is built around a communal car park for residents but a long-standing dispute has been going on as to who owns the land.

Numerous attempts have been made to lobby Broxtowe Borough Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and the police in a bid to have the wall removed or reduced in height.

Residents reported incidents of anti-social behaviour taking place behind the high wall.

Finally, the red-brick ‘nuisance’ appears to be in its last days as the county council admitted it was under their jurisdiction and agreed to either reduce the wall or bring it down entirely.

The news was music to the ears of Kimberley councillor Richard Robinson, who has spent years fighting for a solution.

He said: “For over 10 years, local residents have been asking for the wall to be removed, due to being used as a hideout for drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

“We've been given the run around by various authorities for ages, intimating it wasn't their responsibility and I even got the support of the local police in order to press for its removal.

“Thank you to all local residents for their long-suffering and patience.

“They have been waited a long time for this and the work is long overdue. This is a victory for people power!”

Kimberley councillor Phillip Owen has also been battling for years over the nuisance wall and is convinced that reducing its size is a ‘worthwhile solution’.

“People dealing drugs don’t like to be visible, they like to hide away,” he said.

“The only thing is that it might just mean the problem is moved elsewhere."

Ruislip Close resident Bob Walker said that the council’s long-awaited action will be welcomed by many after years of misery.