Kimberley pupils explore future career options during British Science Week

Ambitious pupils in Kimberley were encouraged to think about a career in science as they went off-timetable to experiment this week.

By Lucy Roberts
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:39 am
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 10:39 am
Children at Kimberley Primary School with their experiments during British Science Week.

As part of British Science Week, children at Kimberley Primary School investigated, experimented and explored careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The children went to school dressed in uniforms involving an aspect of a STEM subject.

Head teacher Lisa Turner-Rowe said: “We had engineers, botanists, paleontologists, doctors, midwives, nurses, lab technicians, teachers, ambulance technicians, army careers and paramedics.

Pupils went to school dressed in uniforms that involved an aspect of a STEM subject.

“We even had some children come to school as skeletons to represent research and biology.

“It is never too early to start thinking about where science can take you.

“We feel it is important to show children the possibilities that are available to them whilst also raising the profile of STEM subjects and the relevance they have to people's lives.

“Over the week, children have been undertaking experiments and investigations that some will be presenting at our EMET event next week alongside other schools within our trust.

The children were encouraged to think about careers in science.

“This will give children the chance to discuss and talk about science to different audiences.”

Kimberley pupils showing off their wonderful costumes during British Science Week.
