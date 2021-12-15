Kimberley pub no longer 'like Fawlty Towers' as sign gifted full set of letters for Christmas
Residents of Kimberley might have noticed that a much-loved local pub was missing some vital characters from its sign... well not anymore!
Earlier in the autumn people drew attention to the feeble sign on social media, belonging to the Nelson and Railway Inn on Station Road.
New visitors to the pub could have been forgiven for thinking they were enjoying a pint in the ‘Nlson & Raay’ or the ‘Non Aay’ at various points this year as the sign began to lose clarity.
But finally the well-loved pub’s welcome banner has a full set of letters once again, just in time for Christmas.
Landlady Johanna McNeil told the Advertiser: “After all our letters dropping off, I thought people might like to see how smart we look now. It really has been like Fawlty Towers!”
Johanna and her partner Dave took over the Nelson and Railway just nine days before the first lockdown was imposed last March.
The couple are thankful for all the support they have received from the community since and are looking forward to a much better Christmas this year.
“What incredible support we have had from all our wonderful customers,” Johanna added.
“We are really getting into our first Christmas at the Nelson.”
