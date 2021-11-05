Kimberley pub described as 'negative impact on the community' refused licence to reopen

The Queen's Head in Kimberley was forcibly closed last November after a string of Covid rule breaches.

The Queens Head in Main Street, Kimberley, pleaded its case for a new premises licence at a Broxtowe Borough Council panel meeting yesterday (November 2).

Its last licence was revoked by the council in November 2020 after the venue was described as having “a negative impact on the community” and was linked to crime and disorder.

It had also breached Covid rules including no social distancing and the council said the venue was putting staff, customers and even police officers at risk.

Documents released ahead of the licensing panel meeting showed Nottinghamshire Police wrote to the council calling for the new premise licence to be denied.

The force said: “Between June 2019 and September 2020, The Queens Head became a known premise of late-night violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“This included a number of reported breaches relating to Covid-19 regulations.”

Police said those in charge of the pub took no notice of advice given or to enforce any social distancing and that they are “not fit or proper to hold a premises licence”.

Despite this, the applicants called on the council to grant them a new licence, which included opening until 4am on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The panel heard reports from the police, Kimberley Town Council and statements from members of the public before making a final decision.

One Kimberley resident said: “Allowing them to stay open until 4am would cause more trouble than it is worth for the local community.

“Our community isn’t geared towards early morning parties and live music or a constant flow of intoxicated people roaming the streets until 4am in the morning.”

Another concerned member of the community said: “Kimberley is not set up for this type of venue and we would not welcome the inevitable increase in the amount of trouble and disorder this would bring to our town.”

After deliberation, the panel stated that after hearing all the statements and responses, they did not deem the applicants ‘fit and proper’ to have licensed premises.