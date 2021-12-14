Kimberley MP tests positive for Covid-19 and warns close contacts to get tested

MP Darren Henry rolling up his sleeve for his Covid-19 vaccine earlier this year.

Mr Henry revealed he had been in contact with someone with the virus on Friday last week (December 10), while in Parliament in London.

He has since had a positive test himself and is now hoping that his close contacts will also get tested as a precaution after he paid a visit to the Bird Hide micropub in Attenborough over the weekend.

In a Twitter thread yesterday Mr Henry said: "This afternoon I had a positive Covid-19 self-test lateral flow test.

"The background is that I was informed yesterday that I had been in contact with someone in Parliament on Friday who had a positive Covid test on Sunday.

"I had a negative LFT on Sunday as soon as I had heard. However a further LFT I took today was indeed positive.

"I had a PCR test at 11am today also and at present I am waiting up to 72 hours for the result.

"I am letting people know my result who might be at risk including the owner of a micro pub I visited in Attenborough on Saturday, Chris Harkin, at the Bird Hide.

"My big disappointment therefore is that I was extremely keen to be at the vote tomorrow but cannot travel from Broxtowe to Parliament until the results of my PCR test are clear. In line with Government guidance, I am isolating to keep others safe.

"I would strongly encourage my Parliamentary colleagues to vote against the measure to bring in vaccine passports as I had intended to do if I could be in Parliament to vote.

"Unfortunately, there are no mechanisms for an MP to vote by proxy due to having to self-isolate and the pairing arrangements used when MPs are absent effectively record non-voting as an abstention.