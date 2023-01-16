MP Darren Henry raised the case of PC Ged Walker in Parliament, who was murdered in Nottinghamshire in the line of duty.

The campaign launched by the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW), the Police Superintendents’ Association and the Prison Officers’ Association calls for new recognition for emergency service workers who make the ultimate sacrifice while going about their duties.

The campaign is calling for a medal to be created that may be awarded accordingly.

Kimberley's MP Darren Henry spoke on the issue in parliament last week.

Darren raised the prominent case of PC Ged Walker.

PC Walker was murdered, finally passing away on January 9, 2003, 20 years ago last week, after being dragged down a road while trying to remove the key from a stolen vehicle.

He is survived by his late wife and Broxtowe resident Tracy Walker and their two children.

Darren Henry said PC Walker is a ‘shining example’ of why such a medal should exist.

He said: “As a Nottinghamshire MP, I felt it important to intervene in this debate as 20 years ago last week, PC Ged Walker was killed in the line of duty in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire.

“PC Walker was attempting to remove keys from a taxi when the stolen vehicle dragged him to his death.

“He is survived by his wife Tracy, my constituent in Broxtowe, and their two children.

“PC Walker is a shining example of why an award such as a medal should exist.

“He, and all police officers put their lives on the line everyday they go to work, for the sake of there communities.

“Officers, such as PC Walker, who have lost their lives, must be recognised for doing so in these tragic circumstances.”

The Elizabeth Medal is currently awarded to members of the armed forces killed in the line of duty.

Campaigners say that extending it to emergency workers would be one way of recognising their sacrifice and honouring them, as well as also seving as a fitting legacy to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

