Kimberley MP says residents have 'made feelings clear' as Boris faces lockdown party inquiry

MP Darren Henry is pictured in Kimberley town centre.

Boris Johnson admitted to parliament last week that he attended drinks in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020, while the rest of the country was in lockdown, but claimed he had ‘not realised’ it was a social gathering.

An investigation is now ongoing into a number of similar gatherings alleged to have taken place in the same year.

The revelations that the Prime Minister and senior members of the Government may have partied while they imposed a strict coronavirus lockdown, potentially breaking their own rules, has prompted fury from residents in Kimberley and across Broxtowe.

The area’s MP Darren Henry said he is closely following the investigation.

He said: “Over the last few days I have been inundated with correspondence from my constituents – the strength of feeling on this issue has been made clear.

“Personally, I am of the strong opinion that everyone should follow the rules put in place.

“This is the message that both myself and my constituents have been rightly following during the pandemic.

“Over the coming days I will be closely following the investigation conducted by Sue Gray and will be carefully considering the report.”