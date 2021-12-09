Kimberley MP says he 'cannot support vaccine passports' as new Covid-19 rules come into force

MP Darren Henry, pictured in Kimberley town centre, thinks vaccine passports are 'a step too far'.

The Prime Minister announced the move to Plan B at a press conference on Wednesday this week.

The measures set to come into force include mandatory mask wearing in indoor public venues and working from home where possible.

The NHS Covid pass, which can be obtained by having two vaccines or a negative lateral flow test, will also be introduced for entry into nightclubs and other large venues from December 15.

But Broxtowe MP Darren Henry has made it clear that he does not support the use of vaccine passports, with concerns that they could “undermine the freedoms we cherish”.

He said: “I have always promised that I would serve the people of Broxtowe.

“It has been very clear to me by listening to my constituents that they do not support the introduction of vaccine passports, therefore I cannot support the vaccine passports either.

“Throughout the course of the pandemic, the Government has rightly taken a precautionary approach to protect our most vulnerable. A series of new measures have been announced to prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant.

“As a result it is right that we now ensure we are all staying safe by: working from home where we can, wearing our masks and getting our booster vaccines.

“However we must never become a country that denies people entry to businesses, venues and restaurants on the basis of their vaccine status.

“Although I firmly believe that we must encourage everybody who is able to have the vaccine to do so, the imposition of vaccine passports, I fundamentally believe this to be discriminatory and a step too far that would undermine the freedoms we cherish.”

He went on to encourage people aged 40 and over, along with those in high risk groups, to book to receive their booster vaccinations via the NHS website.