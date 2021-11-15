Kimberley MP runs between war memorials to raise cash for Poppy Appeal

MP Darren Henry is raising money for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

This year commemorates 100 years since the Royal British Legion was founded, as the charity continues to offer support to Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

Having raised almost £300 last year, Mr Henry is keen to support this important cause once again.

He said: “As a Royal Air Force veteran, I know first hand of the vital work done by the Royal British Legion in supporting the Armed Forces community.

“My Poppy Run is about raising money to support this and to honour the sacrifices made by those in conflicts past and present to protect the freedoms that we hold dear. We will remember them.”