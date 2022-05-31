Kimberley MP prepares for epic running challenge to help local war veterans

MP Darren Henry pictured at Kimberley's war memorial during a training session.

MP Darren Henry is training for his first Robin Hood Half Marathon to raise money for Broxtowe-based charity Forces in the Community.

The MP, who is a Royal Air Force veteran, is aiming to complete the annual running challenge – which starts and finishes at Nottingham’s Victoria Embankment on September 25.

His chosen cause, Forces in the Community, provides support to veterans and their families with issues such as housing, benefits, mental health and employment.

Mr Henry said that he understands many of the struggles faced by veterans, having served in the Armed Forces himself.

He said: “Although I am not an excellent runner, I could not pass up the opportunity to raise money for this great cause by running the Robin Hood Half Marathon this September.

“As a veteran myself, I understand the struggles that many former Armed Forces personnel face when transitioning to civilian life.

“Forces in the Community does an excellent job in supporting our veteran community – however, they are in desperate need of funding to ensure they can continue to offer support where it is needed.”

Darren is currently training for the event by running between sites across Broxtowe.

To launch his fundraising campaign, Darren ran from Forces in the Community’s Beeston Office all the way to Chetwynd Barracks in Chilwell.

He has also been training in Kimberley and its surrounding villages.