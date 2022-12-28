Kimberley MP introduces new bill to ensure grieving parents are entitled to leave

During a recent session of Prime Minister’s Questions, MP Darren Henry raised the sad case of Aaron and his son Tim.

Aaron’s wife, Bernadette, passed away while giving birth to their baby. However, owing to a gap in the law Aaron found himself not entitled to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a productive meeting that Darren and Aaron held with Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Minister, Kevin Hollinrake MP and a segment on regional news, Darren has introduced this bill which seeks to amend the law ensuring that leave and pay is available to those who find themselves in situations such as Aaron’s.

Shared Parental Leave was introduced in 2015 with the intention of creating a new and more equal system, which allows both parents to keep a strong link to their workplace.

However, due to a gap in the current legislation, it meant that Aaron and others like him could not access this in the same way.

Mr Henry said: “As a father myself, I know that being a parent to a newborn is a huge undertaking at the best of times – I cannot imagine being in that position while facing the fact your partner has died during childbirth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I truly hope that no one has to find themself in the position that Aaron did, unable to share the beginning of Tim’s life with his loving wife. But it is the aim of this bill that for those who do, they do not find themselves without the law behind them.

“Since taking up this issue, I have been contacted by many others with similar cases to that experienced by Aaron and they have been truly heart-breaking to hear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has only firmed my resolve to get this crucial change to the law enacted.

“I would like to thank all other Members of Parliament who have been supportive of this bill. I have received overwhelming cross-party backing on this issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad