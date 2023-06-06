Kimberley hailed as 'hottest new build location’ for first time buyers

The town, which has a growing population of almost 7,000 people, has recently won a bid for £16.5m from the Government Levelling Up Fund – a key driver for inward investment and opportunity.

Director at expanding Nottinghamshire estate agents Watsons, Will Watson, has pinpointed the town as a hotspot for activity from the younger buyer demographic as it works closely with homebuilder Fairgrove, selling properties on its latest development in the heart of the town.

Will said: “It is a really exciting time to live in Kimberley and we’re seeing an influx of buyers from outside of the NG16 postcode looking to relocate to new builds in the town thanks to the excellent connectivity and amenities and attractions for young families – for example M&S Food at Ikea retail park on the doorstep and there are a selection of outstanding nurseries and primary schools.

From left: builders Sam Oakland, Josh Frearson, Jack Deaton, Steve Midgley, Jamil Ulhaq and Sam Cooke at Kimberley Brewery Yard.

“We are seeing people moving up from London, finding the Nottinghamshire area and Kimberley in particular very good value for money.

“Generally speaking, you get more value for your money in Kimberley compared to the city centre.”

The improvements planned for the town as part of the funding windfall include a new addition to Kimberley town centre in the form of a Community and Business Hub to replace the Parish Hall, which will offer space for start-ups and small businesses.

A new active travel route is also in planning, to link up Kimberley with Eastwood, Giltbrook, Phoenix Park Tram Stop and Bennerley Viaduct, making the connection from the town to the city and other local areas, quicker and more efficient.

Fairgrove is currently building 55 homes at its Nine Corners development, adjacent to its heritage renovation development on the site of the old Kimberley Brewery, called Brewery Yard.

Steve Midgeley, managing director of Fairgrove, said: “There’s always a strong demand for homes in Kimberley, it’s a buzzing little town, with great local amenities, excellent schools and a strong community feel.