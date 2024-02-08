News you can trust since 1952
Kimberley funeral firm welcomes Kirstie to the team

A funeral arranger who dreamed of working in the industry when she was a child says she is enjoying caring for local families’ loved ones after taking up a new role with a Kimberley firm.
By John Smith
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:53 GMT
Kirstie Holmes has been appointed by Nottinghamshire funeral firm Gillotts Funeral Directors to work at its Kimberley branch and says the role is “extremely rewarding”.

She has had a lifelong interest in working in the funeral industry, but it was not until her three children grew up and she was looking for a new role after being their full-time mum as well as a full-time carer for her daughter that she has been able to fulfil her ambition.

She has joined Gillotts from another local funeral firm and is now working alongside funeral director Alan Winfield, meeting families and making arrangements for their loved ones’ send-offs.

She said: “I really enjoy supporting the families and helping them ensure their loved ones have the send-off they deserve.

“I want to support them and try and make the experience as positive as it can be.

“My family and friends are all really proud of me and think it is lovely that I do this role.

"A lot of people say they couldn’t do it and ask me how I cope, but I try to remember it isn’t my grief and I keep in mind that their loved ones are no longer in pain or struggling, it’s the families who are left behind who are suffering.

“I want to help them as much as I can and I find that extremely rewarding.”

Joanne Hutsby, a partner in Gillotts, which also operates offices in Eastwood and Selston, said: “Kirstie has been an excellent addition to our Kimberley office and brings with her an instinctive understanding of how to look after our families.”

