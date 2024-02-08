Kimberley funeral firm welcomes Kirstie to the team
Kirstie Holmes has been appointed by Nottinghamshire funeral firm Gillotts Funeral Directors to work at its Kimberley branch and says the role is “extremely rewarding”.
She has had a lifelong interest in working in the funeral industry, but it was not until her three children grew up and she was looking for a new role after being their full-time mum as well as a full-time carer for her daughter that she has been able to fulfil her ambition.
She has joined Gillotts from another local funeral firm and is now working alongside funeral director Alan Winfield, meeting families and making arrangements for their loved ones’ send-offs.
She said: “I really enjoy supporting the families and helping them ensure their loved ones have the send-off they deserve.
“I want to support them and try and make the experience as positive as it can be.
“My family and friends are all really proud of me and think it is lovely that I do this role.
"A lot of people say they couldn’t do it and ask me how I cope, but I try to remember it isn’t my grief and I keep in mind that their loved ones are no longer in pain or struggling, it’s the families who are left behind who are suffering.
“I want to help them as much as I can and I find that extremely rewarding.”