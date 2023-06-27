Kimberley entrepreneur 'excited and shocked' to be shortlisted for national award

Fazane Fox, founder of The Production Lab, a Kimberley-based garment production company, has been shortlisted in the ‘Creative Entrepreneur of the Year’ category in the 2023 Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Now in its 11th year, and previously described as ‘The Grammys for entrepreneurship’, the awards serve as a platform to honor the remarkable stories of entrepreneurs who have overcome challenges, demonstrated resilience and make significant contributions to their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am beyond excited and also shocked to have made the finals this year,” said Fazane.

Fazane Fox has been shortlisted for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2023. Photo: Fazane Fox.

“The effects of Brexit, Covid and the cost of living crisis has seriously affected our business over the last year and we have come close to folding a number of times.

“I became seriously ill in 2022 due to work-related stress and personal issues and at one point was unable to leave the house resulting in being hospitalised with severe anxiety and a stomach ulcer.

“I almost gave up. I was too ill to continue, but with the support of my amazing team we pulled back the company from the brink of disaster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Production Lab’s catalogue of work includes a new patented sock design, a patented item of clothing for Neurodivergent people, a new completely biodegradable and eco-friendly fabric Lilo, fashionable incontinence pants for children, period liners for a huge British brand, design-registered clothing for seriously-ill children, a unique jacket design for a large warehouse and delivery company, and specialist clothing for a hot yoga brand.

The company has even produced dresses for a brand worn by the Royal family.

Fazane added: “We now have some super exciting projects in the works, a wonderful new business advisor, a very talented marketing team and are on track to be back in profit by the end of 2023.

“I am blown away by all the support I have received and have my spark back after such a horrific year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad