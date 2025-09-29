Kimberley Council again hosting Halloween parties at Kettlebrook Lodge

By John Smith
Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:24 BST
Youngsters can enjoy Halloween fun in Kimberley again this year as the council is hosting another parties at Kettlebrook Lodge on Eastwood Road.

Taking place on Saturday, October 25, there will be an early party from 4.30pm to 6pm and a later one from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Both parties are for under-11s only and will feature, music, entertainent, games and fancy dress.

Tickets are 50p (under-threes free) and entry is by ticket only.

Tickets are available from the council office, located at Kimberley Institute Cricket Club on Newdigate Street from 11am to 2pm, Monday to Friday or by calling 0115 9382733.

