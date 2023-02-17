Kimberley Caravans reveals its top UK beauty spots for anyone planning a staycation

Caravan and motorhome supplier Kimberley – The Caravan and Motorhome People, has rounded up its top travel tips and must-see natural hotspots for anyone planning a staycation this year.

Chris Lowe, managing director at Kimberley advises looking close to home when planning a staycation and has picked local highlights from his top locations, from culinary treats to film set locations and family-friendly rambling trails.

Chris said: “The UK has so many great areas to explore, including national parks, areas of outstanding natural beauty, and picturesque villages and towns along the way. Whether you’re looking for hiking routes, rugged mountains, rolling hills, or to make the most of what’s on your doorstep, this guide will help you plan your next road trip.

“Being in nature has been proven to support strong mental and physical wellbeing. Indeed, many scientific studies link spending time in green space to lowering stress and reducing cortisol levels, boosting our immune system, and even helping to stabilise global temperatures and supporting biodiversity.”

If you’re based in the East or West Midlands, there are so many beautiful locations right on your doorstep including Wollaton Park, the Attenborough Nature Reserve, Colwick Country Park, Cannock Chase, Rushcliffe Country Park, Clumber Park, Sherwood Forest, and Sherwood Pines.

Derbyshire has The Peak District national park, Bakewell, Buxton, Castleton, Matlock, and many more. Jane Austen fans should include a visit to the Chatsworth Estate in Bakewell, Mr Darcy’s palatial mansion in the 1995 Pride and Prejudice adaptation featuring Colin Firth.

Derwent Reservoir and the Monsal Trail can both be found in the Peak District National Park too, ideal for dog walkers and ramblers.

The North York Moors, Yorkshire Dales and North Pennines all have fantastic walking and cycling trails for all abilities, with nature trails and activities for children.

Stunning towns and villages await in Somerset, including elegant 18th century cathedral cities such as Bath and Wells, and are well worth visiting for a day. Bradford-on-Avon on the Wiltshire/Somerset border is also worth visiting for independent shops and coffee shops.

And South Wales has so much to offer inlcuding Penarth, located just a few miles from lively Cardiff city, and national parks including Brecon Beacons.

