Kimberley author set for take-off with 'gripping' new aviation thriller novel

​The 62-year-old retired private pilot has proved it’s never too late to fly again as he prepares to return to his favourite hobby after a break of 29 years.

Jonathan obtained a PPL (Private Pilot’s Licence) in 1978 and flew regularly as a hobby until 1994.

Now, after writing his second aviation thriller he’s decided to rekindle the old flame, which never really went away.

Author and aviation enthusiast Jonathan Nicholas, from Kimberley, has released a new novel.

The Kimberley resident said: “I’ve already had an hour with an instructor on ‘general handling’, as they call it, refresher training on stalls, with another lesson booked soon.

“If I pass a CAA medical I’m hoping it won’t be long before I take to the skies again on my own.

“It’s all extremely exciting.”

Jonathan’s latest novel ‘Vermisst: Missing in Russia’, which is about a German pilot on the Russian Front in World War Two, is due to be published on May 28.

'Vermisst: Missing in Russia' will be released in May.

An English-language novel written from a German viewpoint, the book tells the story of young Paul Goetz who joins the Luftwaffe before being captured by the Russians.

Jonathan has described his new release as “rich in historical details and packed with exciting aerial combat scenes”.

He added: “It is a gripping war story of extreme conditions, and survival in the harshest captivity.”

Jonathan has been a full-time author since retiring from his career with the police in 2014.

His previous work includes ‘Kittyhawk Down: Dennis Copping & ET574’, which was published in 2020.

Jonathan uses his love of aeroplanes and flying as inspiration for his writing, with a World War II focus.

He said: “After writing ‘Kittyhawk Down’, about an RAF pilot in the heat of the Egyptian desert, I wanted to write something similar but opposite – a German pilot in the freezing cold of Russia.”

‘Vermisst: Missing in Russia’ will be released by independent publisher The Book Guild on May 28.