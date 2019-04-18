Kids build big at Mansfield's Four Seasons

Youngsters got constructive at the free Four Seasons’ B club, which hosted a Lego Block Party themed workshop where children were able to get creative with their favourite toy bricks.

Little ones visited the imagination station where they were able to build their very own structures as well as design Lego men and women, choosing different clothes and features.

Jessica Townsend gets creative with Lego at Four Seasons Easter B Club

For the younger attendees, there was also over-sized, interlocking building blocks to play with.

Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons centre manager, said: “We always find that the combination of stimulating activities alongside all our B Club fun really appeals to our young participants and always has them enthralled.”

For more information on all the new activities taking place at B Club then, please go to www.fourseasonsshopping.co.uk.

Charleigh Lilliman (l) and Lottie Baker (r) get stuck into constructing their block designs