Key route into Mansfield and Ashfield ranked top speeding hotspot by Legal Expert

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Nov 2024, 14:24 BST
Legal Expert has gathered the latest information on Britain’s most prolific speed traps through Freedom of Information requests submitted to all 43 police forces in England and Wales – with Mansfield and Ashfield’s A38 taking the top spot.

The A38 has come top of the list of Britain’s top 20 speeding hotspots clocking a whopping 17,500 offences in the last year, according to data compiled by Legal Expert.

Legal Expert is a firm of No Win No Fee solicitors offering free legal advice on accident compensation claims for personal injury and negligence claims. The A38 topped the list with an average of 72 speeding offences recorded every day.

Further data obtained by Legal Expert also reveals that more than 55,000 Notices of Intended Prosecution (NIPs) have been handed to Nottinghamshire drivers in the last year.

All data can be found at: www.legalexpert.co.uk/car-accident-claims/statistics-on-speeding-fines-in-the-uk.

According to Legal Expert, between April 2023 and April 2024, Nottinghamshire Police issued a total of 55,561 NIPs to motorists – these could result in a £100 fine, licence points or being required to complete a retraining drivers course.

Fixed speed cameras caught 40,665 (73 per cent) of Nottinghamshire drivers in the last year, while the rest were snapped by Mobile or Average cameras.

A further 9,015 drivers were caught by mobile speed cameras and another 5,881 were captured breaking the law by average cameras – which work by recording speed at different points.

