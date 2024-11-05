Key route into Mansfield and Ashfield ranked top speeding hotspot by Legal Expert

Legal Expert has gathered the latest information on Britain’s most prolific speed traps through Freedom of Information requests submitted to all 43 police forces in England and Wales – with Mansfield and Ashfield’s A38 taking the top spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A38 has come top of the list of Britain’s top 20 speeding hotspots clocking a whopping 17,500 offences in the last year, according to data compiled by Legal Expert.

Legal Expert is a firm of No Win No Fee solicitors offering free legal advice on accident compensation claims for personal injury and negligence claims. The A38 topped the list with an average of 72 speeding offences recorded every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further data obtained by Legal Expert also reveals that more than 55,000 Notices of Intended Prosecution (NIPs) have been handed to Nottinghamshire drivers in the last year.

A38.

All data can be found at: www.legalexpert.co.uk/car-accident-claims/statistics-on-speeding-fines-in-the-uk.

According to Legal Expert, between April 2023 and April 2024, Nottinghamshire Police issued a total of 55,561 NIPs to motorists – these could result in a £100 fine, licence points or being required to complete a retraining drivers course.

Fixed speed cameras caught 40,665 (73 per cent) of Nottinghamshire drivers in the last year, while the rest were snapped by Mobile or Average cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 9,015 drivers were caught by mobile speed cameras and another 5,881 were captured breaking the law by average cameras – which work by recording speed at different points.

LegalExpert.co.uk has a team of experienced solicitors at hand for anyone who has suffered as a result of a dangerous or speeding driver.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and live chat service which you can access on their website.