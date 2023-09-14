Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darren Henry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe, shared support for a ban on the devices – which punish a dog for unwanted behaviour by delivering a shock to their neck via a remote control.

He said: “I am a dog owner myself and support a ban on electric shock collars. This has been promised by the government to protect dog welfare, and there must be no delay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kennel Club has campaigned for a ban on electric shock collars for more than 10 years, with recent statistics released by the organisation showing the majority of the public – 77 per cent – also support a ban.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Henry MP with dog, Poppy.

Although the government has committed to this, no date has been set for law to be passed.

The Kennel Club is urging the government not to delay and asking supporters to write to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs to advocate for a ban – a template letter is available at thekennelclub.org.uk/banshockcollars

Evidence, including Defra-funded research – shows shock collars not only cause harm and suffering for dogs, but also do not create a greater deterrent for disobedience and do not result in better learning or behavioural outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Beazley, The Kennel Club chief executive, said: “We’re pleased to see Mr Henry publicly supporting this long-awaited ban on cruel electric shock collars.