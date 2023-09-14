Kennel club welcomes Kimberley MP's support on electric shock collar ban
Darren Henry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe, shared support for a ban on the devices – which punish a dog for unwanted behaviour by delivering a shock to their neck via a remote control.
He said: “I am a dog owner myself and support a ban on electric shock collars. This has been promised by the government to protect dog welfare, and there must be no delay.”
The Kennel Club has campaigned for a ban on electric shock collars for more than 10 years, with recent statistics released by the organisation showing the majority of the public – 77 per cent – also support a ban.
Although the government has committed to this, no date has been set for law to be passed.
The Kennel Club is urging the government not to delay and asking supporters to write to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs to advocate for a ban – a template letter is available at thekennelclub.org.uk/banshockcollars
Evidence, including Defra-funded research – shows shock collars not only cause harm and suffering for dogs, but also do not create a greater deterrent for disobedience and do not result in better learning or behavioural outcomes.
Mark Beazley, The Kennel Club chief executive, said: “We’re pleased to see Mr Henry publicly supporting this long-awaited ban on cruel electric shock collars.
“This ban has cross-party support and something the British public want to see happen. We urge dog lovers across the UK to support this ban and put pressure on the government to follow through with their promises for animal welfare.”