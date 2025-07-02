'Katrina Taylor trophy': Mansfield charity football match returns with touching tribute

The Frenbot Charity Football match will return this August, and organisers have announced that the trophy this year will be named in honour of the late Chad community reporter, Katrina Taylor, who passed away in 2023.

The organisers of the Frenbot Charity Football match in Mansfield are excited to announce that players will compete for the ‘Katrina Taylor Trophy’.

Katrina, who passed away on July 1, 2023, at the age of 42 due to a brain tumour, was a dedicated community reporter for your Chad and actively supported the local area through her work.

Craig French, Frenbot founder, said: “We only find it fit that John Eastwood Hospice will benefit from our game as this is where Katrina spent her final days. Katrina was well known around Mansfield.

“Her family will be at Frenbot to walk the trophy out before the game and present it to the winners after the final whistle.”

A raffle will be held on that day, featuring great local prizes donated by businesses.

Katrina's brother, Adam Soar, shared: "As Katrina Taylor’s youngest brother on behalf of the family, I would like to thank you for this gesture! See you all there."

Charities supported by the match are The Kings Mill Toy Appeal (Mansfield 103.2), Dementia UK, John Eastwood Hospice, and the British Heart Foundation.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 3, at Forest Town Arena, as the team will play against Inter Legends FC.

Gates will open at 1pm for a kick-off at 3pm. For more updates, visit www.facebook.com/FrenbotFootball.