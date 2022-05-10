Just Eat and Co-op team up to offer deliveries from Kirkby supermarket

The retailer is rolling out the partnership in 20 more stores, including on Chapel Street, Kirkby, after an initial roll-out in 10 stores across its trading area – including on Mansfield Road, Skegby – earlier this year proved a success

Shoppers choose items using the app which are then picked and packed at the nearby store by staff, before being delivered to them via Just Eat’s network of drivers.

Customers ordering via Just Eat have access to more than 2,000 products including everyday groceries, drinks and snacks.

Central England Co-op, Chapel Street, Kirkby.

Claire Koziol, Central England Co-op head of stores, said: “We’re excited to be extending our partnership with Just Eat to give our customers and members in even more locations an easy way to get their groceries delivered to their door in quick time.

“We are committed to making it as easy as possible for our customers to shop with us and this partnership gives us the opportunity to not only provide another option for our communities but also work with a recognised and respected brand in home delivery.”

Andrew Kenny, Just Eat managing director UK, said: “We’re excited to further expand Just Eat’s grocery offering.