Jungle-themed enrichment room opens for curious canines in Mansfield

Mansfield Canine Centre is thrilled to introduce a unique jungle-themed enrichment room, crafted to offer both mental stimulation and physical activity for curious canines.

This quirky space features exciting elements, including a ball pit lagoon for sensory exploration, interactive puzzle games that encourage problem-solving skills, and raised platforms with various textures to enhance confidence and balance.

Additionally, the room offers hidden treat challenges for scent work and mental engagement, along with calming jungle sounds and décor to create a fully immersive experience for the adventurous dogs.

A playful and interactive jungle-themed enrichment room has been designed and opened for dogs at Mansfield Canine Centre. The room has bright green walls and artificial grass flooring. There are two dogs in the scene. One dog, wearing a red sweater with white patterns, is interacting with a wall-mounted toy. The other dog is walking on the grass. The room is filled with various dog toys and activities, including wall-mounted puzzles and a small ramp with steps.

Nathan Edge, business owner, said: “We’re proud to offer this as the first dedicated enrichment facility in the area that is open for public bookings.

“The room can be booked as a standalone activity or as an optional extra for dogs attending our day care service.

“Whether a dog needs extra stimulation, struggles with reactivity, or just loves a challenge, this space is designed for every dog to enjoy.”

Nathan explained how the ‘enrichment room’ is more than just a play area, as it serves as a fantastic resource for supporting canine mental health and overall wellbeing.

Inside the enrichment room, where a brown dog stands on a platform covered with artificial grass. The dog is sniffing and interacting with a round green mat that has fringes filled with treats.

Activities in this space have been specifically designed to reduce boredom, build a dog’s confidence, and provide positive outlets for energy, all while offering dogs a rewarding and playful experience tailored to their instincts.

For a standard session (bring your own treats), the cost is just £10 for one dog, with an additional fee of £1 for each extra dog, up to a maximum of four dogs.

For a pre-loaded treat session (where treats are hidden by staff), the cost is £12.50 for one dog, with the same additional fee of £1 for each extra dog, up to four dogs in total.

Readers can make bookings through Mansfield Canine Centre’s customer portal at www.mansfieldcaninecentre.propetware.com, with availability on both weekdays and weekends.

For more updates about the room and other services from the centre, like and follow Mansfield Canine Centre on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MansfieldDoggyDayCare.