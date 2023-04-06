Chloe-Rose Adkin, aged 22, is the new Miss Galaxy 2023, making it third time lucky after twice finishing runner-up.

Her triumph follows that of mum Helen, who won the UK’s National Classic Ms title last summer at the same venue, Manchester’s Mercure Piccadilly Hotel.

And to cap a family affair, Chloe-Rose owes some of her success to raising thousands of pounds for the British Heart Foundation charity after the “amazing work” it did to help her grandfather after he suffered a heart attack.

Chloe-Rose Adkin, 22, of Mansfield, celebrates her victory in the Miss Galaxy UK beauty pageant of 2023.

Now she is heading to Orlando in the USA in August to represent the UK at the Miss Galaxy International Pageant finals for what she describes as “the week of a lifetime”.

Already the winner of the Miss Nottingham Galaxy crown, she said: “I’m so honoured to represent the UK in Florida. It has been a four-year process and I’m excited my dream has finally come true.

“I am looking forward to spending the year doing more fundraising and attending events across the country.”

Like mother, like daughter -- Chloe-Rose celebrates with her 52-year-old mum, Helen, who also won a national beauty pageant title last summer.

Chloe-Rose, who works as a teaching assistant at a primary school in Rainworth, is at pains to stress pageants are “not just about women parading up and down a catwalk”.

Competitors must carry out charity and community work, conduct interviews about their plans and take part in rounds showing off evening wear, fashion wear and swimwear.

Chloe-Rose won the evening wear and swimwear rounds in Manchester and will now take on the champions of countries such as Canada, Bahamas and India, as well as the USA, in Orlando.

The week will include photoshoots, a pyjama party and a white party, where all the guests must dress in their best all-white outfits.

Chloe-Rose said: "I would like to say a huge thankyou to all my sponsors, who supported me during my years as Miss Nottingham Galaxy.

“They include Mansfield businesses Lucy Lashes and The Dress Boutique by Cherished, as well as Richard Murrill Pageant Sponsorship.